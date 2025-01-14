Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 2:43AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

today at 11:42 AM
Published 2:43 AM

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,
and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

