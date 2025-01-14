Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 6:01PM PST until January 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected. Winds will lull overnight, but pick up again Wednesday
morning. The strongest winds will be focused near Lake Mohave and
Laughlin.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
result in areas of blowing dust. Expect hazardous boating
conditions on area lakes with wave heights up to 3 feet,
especially on Lake Mohave.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.