Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 8:22PM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…East to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,
and San Diego County Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.