Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 10:19AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR
GUSTY EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE
INLAND EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS,
SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR
GUSTY EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE
RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND
THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…
* WINDS…East 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph south of I-10.
Wind decreasing in the afternoon and tonight with 10 to 20 mph
speeds.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 to 12 percent. Poor recovery
tonight.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
* LOCATION…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.