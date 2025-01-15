Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 10:19AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR

GUSTY EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

INLAND EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS,

SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR

GUSTY EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND

THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…

* WINDS…East 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph south of I-10.

Wind decreasing in the afternoon and tonight with 10 to 20 mph

speeds.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 to 12 percent. Poor recovery

tonight.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.