Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 10:19AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR
GUSTY EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE
INLAND EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS,
SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR
GUSTY EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE
RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND
THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…
* WINDS…East to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
in canyons through late morning. Decreasing in the afternoon.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger
District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County
Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.