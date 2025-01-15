Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 10:19AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR

GUSTY EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

INLAND EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS,

SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR

GUSTY EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND

THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…

* WINDS…Northeast at speeds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

local gust to 50 mph in wind prone canyons such as Cajon Pass.

Decreasing in the afternoon to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph. Northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph tonight.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 to 12 percent. Poor recovery

tonight in wind prone areas.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including

The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.