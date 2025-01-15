Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 10:19AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR
GUSTY EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE
INLAND EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS,
SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR
GUSTY EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE
RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND
THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…
* WINDS…Northeast at speeds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
local gust to 50 mph in wind prone canyons such as Cajon Pass.
Decreasing in the afternoon to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph. Northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph tonight.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 to 12 percent. Poor recovery
tonight in wind prone areas.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including
The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.