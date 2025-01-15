Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 10:19AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR
GUSTY EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE
INLAND EMPIRE, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS,
SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR
GUSTY EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE
RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND
THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…
* WINDS…East to northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Most wind prone areas with gusts to 65 mph through late
morning. Wind decreasing in the afternoon to speeds of 10 to 20
mph with gusts to 30 mph through tonight.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 to 12 percent. Poor recovery
tonight in wind prone areas.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, Riverside County
Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San
Bernardino National Forest and San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.