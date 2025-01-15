Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 2:22AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR GUSTY

NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND EMPIRE,

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS, SANTA ANA

MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR GUSTY

EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY

MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND THE SAN DIEGO

COUNTY VALLEYS…

* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger

District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County

Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.