Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 2:22AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR GUSTY
NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND EMPIRE,
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS, SANTA ANA
MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR GUSTY
EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY
MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND THE SAN DIEGO
COUNTY VALLEYS…
* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger
District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County
Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.