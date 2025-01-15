Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 2:22AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR GUSTY

NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND EMPIRE,

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS, SANTA ANA

MOUNTAINS AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM TODAY FOR GUSTY

EAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY

MOUNTAINS, THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND THE SAN DIEGO

COUNTY VALLEYS…

* WINDS…East 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, Riverside County

Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San

Bernardino National Forest and San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.