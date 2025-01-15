Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 10:52AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45

mph in wind prone canyons and passes. Winds decreasing to 10 to 20

mph with localized gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County

Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, and Santa Ana Mountains

and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.