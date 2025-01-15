Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 10:52AM PST until January 15 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in wind
prone areas. Wind decreasing to speeds of 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon with localized gusts to 30 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,
and San Diego County Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.