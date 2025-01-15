Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 9:51AM PST until January 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph

expected. Winds will lull overnight, but pick up again Wednesday

morning. The strongest winds will be focused near Lake Mohave and

Laughlin.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort

Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

result in areas of blowing dust. Expect hazardous boating

conditions on area lakes with wave heights up to 3 feet,

especially on Lake Mohave.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for

high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.