Red Flag Warning issued January 18 at 12:54PM PST until January 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is

in effect from 10 AM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. The Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS…Northeast and east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to

50 mph, locally over 60 mph in mountain passes and canyons.

Highest winds Monday night and Tuesday morning.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent, lowest on Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino

County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country

Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,

Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger

District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana

Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and

Orange County Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.