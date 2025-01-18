Red Flag Warning issued January 18 at 9:53PM PST until January 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WINDS…Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Isolated
gusts to 75 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…15 to 20 percent on Monday, falling to 5 to
8 percent on Tuesday with poor overnight recover.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino
County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country
Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,
Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger
District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana
Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and
Orange County Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.