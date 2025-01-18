Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 11:53PM PST until January 21 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
Stronger gusts are likely in the Laughlin-Bullhead City area on
Monday.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ Monday to 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Waves up to three feet can be expected on the lakes, especially
Lake Mohave.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.