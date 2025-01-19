High Wind Warning issued January 19 at 12:27PM PST until January 21 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible. Isolated gusts to 75 mph on the favored coastal slopes
and canyons in the San Bernardino and Santa Ana Mountains.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From 8 PM Monday to 8 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Damage to unsecured outdoor objects.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.