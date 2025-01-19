Red Flag Warning issued January 19 at 3:26AM PST until January 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WINDS…Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Isolated

gusts to 75 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…15 to 20 percent on Monday, falling to 5 to

8 percent on Tuesday with poor overnight recovery.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino

County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country

Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,

Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger

District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana

Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and

Orange County Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.