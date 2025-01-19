Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 2:00AM MST until January 20 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Chuckwalla
Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Palo Verde Valley, and Chiriaco
Summit.
* WHEN…From 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ to 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.