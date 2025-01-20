High Wind Warning issued January 20 at 3:42AM PST until January 21 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Isolated gusts in excess of 75 mph on the favored coastal slopes
and canyons in the San Bernardino and Santa Ana Mountains Monday
night into Tuesday morning.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.