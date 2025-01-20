High Wind Warning issued January 20 at 3:42AM PST until January 21 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast and east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60
mph possible. Isolated gusts in excess of 75 mph on the favored
coastal slopes of the San Diego County Mountains Monday night into
Tuesday morning.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,
and San Diego County Valleys.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 8 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.