High Wind Warning issued January 20 at 8:19PM PST until January 21 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

January 21, 2025 4:42 AM
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Damage to unsecured outdoor objects.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.

