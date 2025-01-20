High Wind Warning issued January 20 at 8:19PM PST until January 21 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
Isolated gusts up to 80 mph on the favored coastal slopes of the
San Diego County Mountains tonight into Tuesday morning.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,
and San Diego County Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Damage to unsecured outdoor objects.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.