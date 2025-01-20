Red Flag Warning issued January 20 at 1:35PM PST until January 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WINDS…Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Isolated
gusts in excess of 75 mph on the favored coastal slopes and
canyons.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The
Inland Empire and Orange County Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.