Red Flag Warning issued January 20 at 1:35PM PST until January 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR ALL MOUNTAINS AND THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS…
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity,
which is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday
afternoon.
* RED FLAG WARNING WINDS…Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
60 mph. Isolated gusts in excess of 80 mph on the favored
coastal slopes and canyons.
* FIRE WEATHER WATCH WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 with gusts up to
55 mph, highest winds on Thursday morning and afternoon.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent Tuesday and Thursday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino
County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country
Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,
Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger
District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana
Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.