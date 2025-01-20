Red Flag Warning issued January 20 at 9:35PM PST until January 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WINDS…Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Isolated gusts in excess of 75 mph on the favored coastal

slopes and canyons.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent tonight falling to 4 to 8

percent Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire and Orange County Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.