Red Flag Warning issued January 20 at 9:35PM PST until January 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

January 21, 2025 6:12 AM
* WINDS…Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Isolated gusts in excess of 75 mph on the favored coastal
slopes and canyons.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent tonight falling to 4 to 8
percent Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire and Orange County Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

