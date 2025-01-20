Wind Advisory issued January 20 at 12:31PM MST until January 20 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 55 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures in the middle to upper 20s possible.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Palo Verde
Valley.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ this
evening. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.