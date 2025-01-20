Wind Advisory issued January 20 at 2:11AM MST until January 20 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Southeastern

Imperial County, Parker Valley, Yuma, Chuckwalla Mountains,

Chiriaco Summit, Palo Verde Valley, and Chuckwalla Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ this morning to 11 PM MST /10 PM

PST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured

objects may become airborne.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and

40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly

lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust

or blowing sand. Use extra caution.