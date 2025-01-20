Wind Advisory issued January 20 at 7:38AM PST until January 21 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

Stronger gusts of 60 to 65 mph could occur in the

Laughlin-Bullhead City area today.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort

Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Waves up to four feet can be expected on the lakes, possibly

higher on Lake Mohave.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.