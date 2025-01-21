Freeze Warning issued January 21 at 12:56PM MST until January 22 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the middle to upper 20s
possible.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Palo Verde
Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM MST /10 PM PST/ this evening to 9 AM MST /8 AM
PST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.