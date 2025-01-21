High Wind Warning issued January 21 at 1:11PM PST until January 21 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Gusty Santa Ana winds decreasing to northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in wind prone areas during tonight.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind increasing again during Wednesday and

Wednesday night.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.