High Wind Warning issued January 21 at 1:11PM PST until January 21 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph then
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph this evening and overnight.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,
and San Diego County Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind increasing again Wednesday and Wednesday
night.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.