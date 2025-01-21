High Wind Warning issued January 21 at 3:42AM PST until January 21 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated
gusts to 60 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.