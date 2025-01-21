High Wind Warning issued January 21 at 3:42AM PST until January 21 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph.

