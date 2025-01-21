High Wind Warning issued January 21 at 3:42AM PST until January 21 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph. Isolated

gusts to 80 to 90 mph for the San Diego County mountains.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,

and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.