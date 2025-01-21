Red Flag Warning issued January 21 at 1:03PM PST until January 23 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND

ADDITIONAL SANTA ANA WINDS.

* WINDS…Northeast winds becoming light northeast 5 to 15 mph

during Tuesday night. Santa Ana winds increasing again to speeds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph during Wednesday afternoon

and overnight into Thursday morning.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Poor recovery under 25 percent in wind

prone areas. As low as 4 to 10 percent during Wednesday and

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

rapid fire spread and extreme wildfire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys – The

Inland Empire and Orange County Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.