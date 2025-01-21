Red Flag Warning issued January 21 at 1:03PM PST until January 23 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND

ADDITIONAL SANTA ANA WINDS.

CAZ250-255>258-265-212215-

/O.CAN.KSGX.FW.A.0005.250123T0200Z-250124T0200Z/

/O.EXT.KSGX.FW.W.0003.000000T0000Z-250124T0400Z/ San Diego County

Inland Valleys-San Bernardino County Mountains- Including The

Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest-Riverside County Mountains- Including

The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National

Forest-Santa Ana Mountains- Including The Trabuco Ranger District

of the Cleveland National Forest-San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest-San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning- 102 PM

PST Tue Jan 21 2025

…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THURSDAY FOR

STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR INLAND ORANGE

COUNTY, SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES

MOUNTAINS, INLAND EMPIRE, SAN GORGONIO PASS, INLAND SAN DIEGO

COUNTY FOOTHILLS AND VALLEYS AND THE SAN DIEGO MOUNTAINS…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS AND INLAND

SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS AND FOOTHILLS AND UPGRADED TO A RED FLAG

WARNING…

The National Weather Service in San Diego has

cancelled the Fire Weather Watch.

* RED FLAG WARNING WINDS…Santa Ana winds decrease to speeds of

10 to 20 mph Tuesday evening and night with gusts 30 to 40 mph

in the wind prone canyons and passes. On Wednesday, winds

increasing northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph.

Isolated gusts to 75 mph for the San Diego County and Santa Ana

mountains. Strongest winds during Wednesday night.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Very poor recovery Tuesday night and

Wednesday morning of 10 to 20 percent in wind prone areas. As

low 4 to 10 percent on Wednesday and again on Thursday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino

County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country

Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,

Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger

District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana

Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland

National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-Including The

Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the Cleveland National

Forest and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme wildfire behavior.