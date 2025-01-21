Red Flag Warning issued January 21 at 1:03PM PST until January 23 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND
ADDITIONAL SANTA ANA WINDS.
CAZ250-255>258-265-212215-
/O.CAN.KSGX.FW.A.0005.250123T0200Z-250124T0200Z/
/O.EXT.KSGX.FW.W.0003.000000T0000Z-250124T0400Z/ San Diego County
Inland Valleys-San Bernardino County Mountains- Including The
Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest-Riverside County Mountains- Including
The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National
Forest-Santa Ana Mountains- Including The Trabuco Ranger District
of the Cleveland National Forest-San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest-San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning- 102 PM
PST Tue Jan 21 2025
…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THURSDAY FOR
STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR INLAND ORANGE
COUNTY, SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES
MOUNTAINS, INLAND EMPIRE, SAN GORGONIO PASS, INLAND SAN DIEGO
COUNTY FOOTHILLS AND VALLEYS AND THE SAN DIEGO MOUNTAINS…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO PASS AND INLAND
SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS AND FOOTHILLS AND UPGRADED TO A RED FLAG
WARNING…
The National Weather Service in San Diego has
cancelled the Fire Weather Watch.
* RED FLAG WARNING WINDS…Santa Ana winds decrease to speeds of
10 to 20 mph Tuesday evening and night with gusts 30 to 40 mph
in the wind prone canyons and passes. On Wednesday, winds
increasing northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph.
Isolated gusts to 75 mph for the San Diego County and Santa Ana
mountains. Strongest winds during Wednesday night.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Very poor recovery Tuesday night and
Wednesday morning of 10 to 20 percent in wind prone areas. As
low 4 to 10 percent on Wednesday and again on Thursday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino
County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country
Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,
Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger
District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana
Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland
National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-Including The
Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the Cleveland National
Forest and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme wildfire behavior.