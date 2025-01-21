Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued January 21 at 3:35AM PST until January 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

today at 12:27 PM
* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…Inland Empire and Orange County Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

