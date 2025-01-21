Red Flag Warning issued January 21 at 3:35AM PST until January 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, SAN GORGONIO

PASS, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS,

SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY VALLEYS FOR

STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…

* RED FLAG WARNING WINDS…Northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60

mph. Isolated gusts to 80 to 90 mph for the San Diego County

mountains.

* FIRE WEATHER WATCH WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 with gusts to 55

mph, peaking Thursday morning and afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino

County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country

Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,

Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger

District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana

Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.