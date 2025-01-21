Red Flag Warning issued January 21 at 7:19PM PST until January 23 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND
ADDITIONAL SANTA ANA WINDS.
* WINDS…On Wednesday, winds increasing northeast 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 75 mph for the San
Diego County and Santa Ana mountains. Strongest winds during
Wednesday night.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Very poor recovery Tuesday night and
Wednesday morning of 10 to 20 percent in wind prone areas. As
low as 4 to 10 percent on Wednesday, and again on Thursday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino
County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country
Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,
Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger
District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana
Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland
National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-Including The
Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the Cleveland National
Forest and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.