Red Flag Warning issued January 21 at 7:19PM PST until January 23 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND

ADDITIONAL SANTA ANA WINDS.

* WINDS…On Wednesday, winds increasing northeast 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 75 mph for the San

Diego County and Santa Ana mountains. Strongest winds during

Wednesday night.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Very poor recovery Tuesday night and

Wednesday morning of 10 to 20 percent in wind prone areas. As

low as 4 to 10 percent on Wednesday, and again on Thursday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino

County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country

Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,

Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger

District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana

Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland

National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-Including The

Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the Cleveland National

Forest and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.