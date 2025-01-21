Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 8:24AM PST until January 21 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

The strongest winds will be near Laughlin and Lake Mohave this

morning.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort

Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Waves of 1 to 3 feet are possible on Lake Mohave this morning.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.