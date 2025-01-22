High Wind Warning issued January 22 at 12:04PM PST until January 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 75 mph.
Strongest winds are expected on mountain foothills and below
passes. Local gusts up to 85 mph on the coastal slopes of the San
Diego County mountains.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains,
San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside
County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Mountains, San
Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.