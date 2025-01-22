High Wind Warning issued January 22 at 12:04PM PST until January 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 75 mph.

Strongest winds are expected on mountain foothills and below

passes. Local gusts up to 85 mph on the coastal slopes of the San

Diego County mountains.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains,

San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside

County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Mountains, San

Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, and Santa

Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.