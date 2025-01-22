Red Flag Warning issued January 22 at 12:10PM PST until January 24 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
..RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND
ADDITIONAL SANTA ANA WINDS FOR ALL MOUNTAINS, INLAND EMPIRE,
INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN GORGONIO PASS..
* WINDS…Northeast 30 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 75 mph.
Strongest winds are expected on mountain foothills and below
passes. Local gusts up to 85 mph on the coastal slopes of the
San Diego County mountains. Winds will be strongest on Thursday,
gradually weakening into Friday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent. Overnight humidity recovery
will be poor tonight into Thursday and Thursday night into
Friday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. Fuels are
critically dry.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino
County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country
Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,
Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger
District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana
Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and
Orange County Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.