Red Flag Warning issued January 22 at 8:12PM PST until January 24 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

..RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND

ADDITIONAL SANTA ANA WINDS FOR ALL MOUNTAINS, INLAND EMPIRE,

INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN GORGONIO PASS..

* WINDS…Northeast 30 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 75 mph.

Strongest winds are expected on mountain foothills and below

passes. Local gusts up to 85 mph on the coastal slopes of the

San Diego County mountains. Winds will be strongest on Thursday,

gradually weakening into Friday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent. Overnight humidity recovery

will be poor tonight into Thursday, and Thursday night into

Friday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. Fuels are

critically dry.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino

County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country

Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,

Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger

District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana

Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and

Orange County Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.