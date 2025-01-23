High Wind Warning issued January 23 at 2:22AM PST until January 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 to 70 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 70 to 80 mph for the San Diego County
mountains. The strongest winds are expected from after sunrise
this morning into this afternoon.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains,
San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside
County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Mountains, San
Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.