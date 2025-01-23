Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued January 23 at 1:07PM PST until January 24 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

today at 10:27 PM
1:07 PM

..RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND
ADDITIONAL SANTA ANA WINDS FOR ALL MOUNTAINS, INLAND EMPIRE,
INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN GORGONIO PASS..

* WINDS…Northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph. Isolated
gusts near 75 mph for the San Diego County mountains. Wind will
gradually weaken tonight into Friday morning.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Mostly 5 percent or less today, recovering
to 5 to 15 percent for tonight.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. Fuels are
critically dry.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino
County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country
Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,
Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger
District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana
Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-
Including the Palomar and Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and
Orange County Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

