Red Flag Warning issued January 23 at 2:13AM PST until January 24 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WINDS…Northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph. Isolated
gusts to 70 to 80 mph for the San Diego County mountains. The
strongest winds are expected from after sunrise this morning
into the afternoon with winds diminishing for tonight into
Friday morning.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Mostly 5 percent or less today, recovering
to 5 to 15 percent for tonight.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. Fuels are
critically dry.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino
County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country
Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,
Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger
District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana
Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-
Including the Palomar and Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and
Orange County Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.