Red Flag Warning issued January 23 at 9:38PM PST until January 24 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

..RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND

ADDITIONAL SANTA ANA WINDS FOR ALL MOUNTAINS, INLAND EMPIRE,

INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN GORGONIO PASS..

* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. Isolated

gusts near 60 mph in the wind prone passes and canyons in the

early part of the night. Wind will gradually weaken late

tonight into Friday morning.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…6-15 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino

County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country

Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,

Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger

District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana

Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-

Including the Palomar and Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and

Orange County Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.