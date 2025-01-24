Red Flag Warning issued January 24 at 3:00AM PST until January 24 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TODAY FOR
THE MOUNTAINS, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE
COUNTY, AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS FOR GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND
VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…
* WINDS…East 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Isolated gusts
to 40 to 50 mph through 6 AM.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 2 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire, San Diego County Inland Valleys, San Bernardino
County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country
Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest,
Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger
District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, Santa Ana
Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Diego County Mountains-
Including the Palomar and Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest, San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and
Orange County Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.