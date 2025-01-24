Wind Advisory issued January 24 at 1:44PM PST until January 26 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Diego County
Deserts. Highest winds near the desert mountain slopes.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 6 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.