Wind Advisory issued January 24 at 9:31PM PST until January 26 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

January 25, 2025 6:27 AM
Published 9:31 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 6 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

