Winter Storm Warning issued January 24 at 12:59PM PST until January 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations near 12-18

inches above 6,000 feet, 3 to 6 inches above 4,000 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph on Saturday.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains. Accumulating snow mainly

over 4,000 feet.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Saturday to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult

to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday

morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree

branches.

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely

necessary, drive with caution and be prepared for sudden changes in

visibility.